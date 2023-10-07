‘I’m not going anywhere’ – Steve Evans plays down Sheffield Wednesday rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m not going anywhere’ – Steve Evans plays down Sheffield Wednesday rumours

By Press Association
Steve Evans has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Steve Evans has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Steve Evans played down speculation linking him with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job after his Stevenage side moved up to fourth in League One with a 1-0 win over Wigan.

Evans guided Boro to the third tier last term and his side are well in the mix for back-to-back promotions after a sixth win of the season.

It was a chaotic affair, with a total of 28 minutes of stoppage time and a red card apiece, but Aaron Pressley’s first-half penalty proved the difference between the sides.

When quizzed on speculation linking him with the Owls job, Evans said: “My agent, the club and I have made it quite clear I’m here and that I’m not going anywhere.

“I’m not aware of Sheffield Wednesday doing anything. We’ve got a tough enough job to keep focused on what we’re trying to do here without me worrying about what’s happening in South Yorkshire.”

After two consecutive defeats, Stevenage were in need of a victory to stay within touching distance of pacesetters Portsmouth and Oxford United.

They had to contend with the loss of Luther James-Wildin to a serious head injury late in the first half and Alex MacDonald to a straight red card in the second, but held on for a gritty three points.

Evans said: “The main thing after Tuesday was getting back on the horse in terms of points on the board.

“Today we found a way to win a game when we needed to on the back of two defeats.

“One of the first chairmen I ever worked for, a man called Patrick Malkinson, once said to me: ‘good teams can lose two games, Good teams very seldom lose three in a row’.

“That was very much at the forefront of my mind when we addressed the players on Thursday.”

Evans’ opposite number Shaun Maloney directed his ire at the decision-making of referee Alan Young after his side suffered a fourth successive defeat.

He saw star striker Callum Lang sent off for two yellow cards after 34 minutes shortly after a contentious penalty decision went against his side.

Maloney said: “Unfortunately, he had a big impact on the game – for us it was negative, for Stevenage it was obviously positive.

“It wasn’t a game that was overly physical, there weren’t a lot of bad tackles – apart from the one at the end – and the referee just got it very, very wrong in the majority of what he did today.

“Anyone can make a mistake at any time, we saw that the other week against Portsmouth, when we should have had a penalty.

“But today it was just the full performance that was a struggle for the referee.”