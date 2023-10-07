Barnet produce brilliant second-half comeback to secure three points at Dorking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barnet produce brilliant second-half comeback to secure three points at Dorking

By Press Association
Dorking beat Barnet in the National League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dorking beat Barnet in the National League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barnet recovered from two goals down to beat Dorking 3-2 and keep up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield.

Josh Taylor and Jason Prior put Dorking in charge at Meadowbank, but second-half goals from Nicke Kabamba, Anthony Hartigan and Danny Collinge earned Barnet a comeback win that keeps them three points behind Chesterfield.

Dorking took a fifth-minute lead when a long ball forward was allowed to bounce through to the edge of Barnet box, where Taylor pounced to drill past Laurie Walker.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Tom Blair’s cross picked out Prior and the veteran striker headed home his seventh of the season.

With the points slipping away, Barnet came out after the break with all guns blazing and Kabamba reduced the deficit when he got in front of his marker to flick in his 11th goal of the campaign.

Barnet substitute Callum Stead hit the outside of a post, but the visitors would not be denied and drew level in the 67th minute when Anthony Hartigan curled a brilliant free-kick into the near top corner.

The Bees were not finished there either, and took the lead – and the points – four minutes later when Collinge fired into the roof of the net for the centre-back’s sixth goal this season.