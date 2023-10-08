Jake Jarman takes vault gold at World Gymnastics Championships

Britain’s Jake Jarman claimed Britain’s first medal of the World Gymnastics Championships with gold in the men’s vault in Antwerp.

The 21-year-old from Peterborough is the first British gymnast ever to claim the vault world title.

Jarman is the only gymnast in the world performing the Yonekura vault and he scored a huge 15.4 for that before being awarded 14.7 for his second vault, giving him an overall score of 15.05.

Jake Jarman celebrates winning the vault gold medal (Virginia Mayo/AP)

That was comfortably enough to put him top of the charts ahead of American Khoi Young and Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine, with Britain’s Harry Hepworth down in seventh.

“It’s doesn’t feel real yet,” said Jarman. “I just can’t believe it. I was definitely nervous competing, especially for that first vault. As soon as I landed that first vault, instantly I shut all my emotions down.

“I’m just super proud to be able to perform the way I did today under that stress and that pressure. It gives me a huge confidence boost, especially leading up to next year.”

Great Britain’s Jake Jarman during the vault final in Antwerp (Virginia Mayo/AP)

It is Jarman’s first individual medal at world level. Last year he claimed four golds at the Commonwealth Games, took European gold in vault and was also a world bronze medallist in the team event.

The event had been somewhat disappointing for Britain prior to Jarman’s success, with the women’s and men’s teams both missing out on medals while Max Whitlock came off the apparatus during his pommel horse final.

Simone Biles claimed her third gold medal of the week on the beam, adding to team and all-around success.

Simone Biles claimed another gold on beam (Geert vanden Wijngaert/AP)

The American became the most decorated gymnast in history by taking the all-around crown on her return to major competition, her 35th world or Olympic gold.

Biles’ routine scored her 14.8, which was enough to finish ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin and Rebeca Andrade.