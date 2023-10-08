David Moyes says Jarrod Bowen has signed new deal at West Ham

David Moyes has confirmed Jarrod Bowen has signed a new contract at West Ham.

Bowen, recalled to the England squad last week for the matches against Australia and Italy, has committed his future to the club for the long-term.

The 26-year-old winger has scored 45 goals in 166 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Hull for £18million in 2020.

“Jarrod has signed a new deal, which is great news for us here at West Ham,” said Hammers boss Moyes. “He’s done amazing since he’s been here. He continues to improve.

“If you think of his own development as an individual, he started off at Hereford, moved to Hull and now in the Premier League and getting a chance to be in the England squad. I think he’ll get better as well.”