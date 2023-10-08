Barry Robson frustrated by VAR and Dons’ first-half display in St Johnstone draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson frustrated by VAR and Dons’ first-half display in St Johnstone draw

By Press Association
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was frustrated with his team’s first-half performance and with VAR after a dull 0-0 draw against Premiership basement side St Johnstone.

Former Dons defender Andrew Considine headed into his own net just before half-time but the goal was ruled out by VAR as Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, who was marginally offside, was deemed to be interfering with play.

That aside, Aberdeen failed to trouble the Saints in the first period but they went on to dominate after the interval without finding the breakthrough.

“In the first half we did not perform,” Robson said. “I thought we were sluggish and looked a bit lethargic.

“I don’t think St Johnstone brought anything either in the first half.

“I thought it was quite poor but we had a word with the players at half-time and I thought we came out a different team and in the end we could have come away with two or three goals.”

On the disallowed goal, Robson said: “Every single detail in the game is analysed to such scrutiny and it comes down to somebody else’s interpretation against somebody else’s. Where do we go from it?

“For me, I am done with all that and we move on. I just want my team to score goals and we went out in the second half and Bojan Miovski, who has been great for us, could have had two or three.”

St Jonhstone’s wait for a first win continues but manager Steven MacLean took plenty of positives from his team’s battling display at Pittodrie.

McLean said: “It is a good point and in the first half we were the better side.

“In the second half, we had to dig in and defend our box because Aberdeen are a big old side, who put set-plays and long throws in the box.

“We had to defend manfully and I thought we did that.”

An influx of new signings arrived at McDiarmid Park over the summer and MacLean believes his players are starting to gel as they look to reel in the teams above them in the table.

“We are going to get better as we go along,” he added.

“We are a team in transition with 11 new signings who came in at different times of the season, so we are getting better.

“I see it in patches in games and in training I see a really good side, but I don’t want to be one of those managers who says their team is good in training.

“We have to put it into a game and here we showed in patches we are a good side.”