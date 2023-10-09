Gareth Anscombe and Liam Williams ‘recovering well’ ahead of Wales quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Anscombe and Liam Williams ‘recovering well’ ahead of Wales quarter-final

By Press Association
Gareth Anscombe suffered an injury during the warm-up before Wales’ clash against Georgia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales’ head of physical performance Huw Bennett says that Gareth Anscombe and Liam Williams are “recovering well” from injuries ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Fly-half Anscombe suffered a groin problem during the warm-up when Wales tackled Georgia on Saturday and withdrew 45 minutes before kick-off.

Full-back Williams, meanwhile, was on crutches after taking a blow to his knee.

Huw Bennett
Wales’ head of physical performance Huw Bennett has delivered an upbeat fitness bulletin prior to World Cuo quarter-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

And Dan Biggar, who was called on to the bench against Georgia but not used, has been continuing his recovery from a strained pectoral muscle that prompted an early exit during Wales’ record 40-6 victory over Australia.

On Anscombe and Williams, Bennett said: “They are good, recovering well.

“Liam was noted on crutches after the game, but that was just precautionary. And Gareth, it was upsetting to make a last-minute call, but he is recovering well.

“As far as I am aware everyone is available for selection.”

Taulupe Faletau
Taulupe Faletau is treated during Wales’ game against Georgia (David Davies/PA)

Number eight Taulupe Faletau suffered a broken arm in the Georgia match and will take no further part in the tournament.

Wales, though, are happy with their back-row options, and scrum-half Kieran Hardy has joined the squad as a replacement, adding to resources in that position alongside Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams.

Bennett added: “Kieran was a big part of our group in the 54-man (training) squad in the camps.

“We have been keeping tabs on players on the short-list, making sure they are ready to go.

“Kieran is a great professional, so on that basis we are happy to see him coming into the group and he has got a great relationship with the players as well.

“It has been well-documented – losing Taulupe Faletau is massive for Wales. He is a big character and leads by example.

“After the (Georgia) game we were happy for the victory, but losing Taulupe put a sobering stamp on things.”

Wales face the Pumas in Marseille on Saturday. It will be the countries’ first World Cup meeting for 24 years.

“This is what it is all about,” Bennett said.

“We got together on May 25, we have commented on the dark places we’ve been to in training, and that tends to come up as a reminder in the changing rooms before a game

“It is doing the little things throughout the week. All the effort, all the sacrifices in the camps, all the little things count this week.”