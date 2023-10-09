Captain Ben Davies hopes to bring a bit of Tottenham to Wales camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Ben Davies hopes to bring a bit of Tottenham to Wales camp

By Press Association
Ben Davies has taken over the Wales captaincy from the injured Aaron Ramsey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ben Davies has taken over the Wales captaincy hoping his club Tottenham’s rise to the top of the Premier League can benefit the Dragons’ Euro 2024 ambitions.

Davies replaces the injured Aaron Ramsey as skipper for Wednesday’s friendly with Gibraltar and the vital European Championship qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday.

The long-serving Tottenham full-back has been used by new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as a substitute so far this season but the 30-year-old says he has arrived for international duty in good spirits.

Ben Davies (left) celebrates Tottenham’s Premier League win at Luton on Saturday with teammate Pedro Porro (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Davies said: “Players want to be in winning teams and right now I’m lucky enough that I’m in a squad where we are picking up good results and doing well.

“It’s about bringing that intensity and enthusiasm and the stuff that is working into the training camp this week.

“The Gibraltar game is important to us as a group that we get minutes together on the field.

“Hopefully we pick up another good result that gives us confidence going into the big game against Croatia.”

Cardiff midfielder Ramsey misses out this week with a knee tendon injury and is also set to be sidelined for the final Euro qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey next month.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey (left) is injured and Ben Davies (right) takes over the captaincy for the Gibraltar and Croatia games this week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is a big setback for a Wales side who are also without Davies’ Tottenham team-mate Brennan Johnson through injury and in need of a positive result against Croatia to keep automatic hopes of qualification for next summer’s final in Germany alive.

“Aaron’s a great player and to be without him is definitely a blow,” said Davies.

“It gives the boys who have come in his absence before another chance to show what they can do and we’re excited for the games.

“We believe in the younger players we’ve got, the players coming through and those that have come through in the last few years.

“You can call it a transitional period, but I believe we’ve got players ready to go right now.”

On the captaincy, Davies – who has done the job previously, most recently in the goalless friendly with South Korea last month – added: “It’s something I’m incredibly proud to do.

“I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve done it before but it’s nice going into the games knowing the situation we’re in. I’m ready for it.

”I’ve been seen as one of the leaders in the group for a while now, so it doesn’t feel too different.

“I’ll just be myself, stick to the values I’ve got, and hopefully get the boys going for the games.”

The first meeting between Wales and Gibraltar at senior men’s level marks the return of the Dragons to Wrexham’s SToK Cae Ras.

Wales will play at Wrexham’s SToK Cae Ras for only the second time in 15 years on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The ground staged Wales’ first home game in 1877 and is often referred to as the spiritual home of Welsh football.

But Wales have only played there once since 2008 – a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in March 2019.

Davies said: “It is something that has actually been playing on the boys’ minds for a while.

“We are very appreciative as a group of the efforts of the North Walian fans to come to Cardiff to watch games, especially in midweek and the late ones. We know it is a tough, long journey at times.

“But we are incredibly grateful to get the chance to come up north and play at Wrexham and in front of our loyal fans. We can’t wait to play in front of them.”