Dino Maamria says Burton will remain ‘level-headed’ after beating Cambridge

By Press Association
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burton boss Dino Maamria is remaining level-headed after his side recorded back-to-back victories with a 2-1 win over Cambridge.

Albion extended their unbeaten run to five games in Sky Bet League One thanks to first-half goals from Josh Walker and Deji Oshilaja.

“We are a level-headed group. I always said when we had that tough start to the season, I kept belief in the group,” said Maamria.

“We deal with the highs and the lows the same way and we have to stay focused and doing the fundamentals which is working hard, playing on the front foot.”

Watford loanee Kwadwo Baah was man of the match with a hand in both goals after switching to play as a right winger, a tweak that Maamria prepared pre-match.

“There are always one or two tweaks,” Maaria said. “We realised that KB could cause problems on the right hand side tonight and we thought Muzzy would do well against their right-back and both of them, the front three really did well in that first half.”

Cambridge hit back in the second half with Fejiri Okenabirhie halving the deficit to set up a tense finish but Maamria always felt his side were in control.

He added: “Second half was always going to be difficult, 2-0 is a difficult scoreline and overall we were comfortable. They had their fair share of possession in the second half but didn’t really test us.

“To win games you have to score when you are on top and then show some resilience and I thought we did that well tonight.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was frustrated with his side’s first-half performance and his team are now winless in five in the league after a good start.

“You can’t come here and not see out the early pressure that they inevitably have,” said Bonner.

“They are very good at it. We didn’t stop crosses well enough and we didn’t defend the box well at all or with enough aggression to see out those situations.

“Both goals are preventable and then it is a mountain to climb from there. We have put ourselves in that position two weeks running now and that makes it a really difficult situation for us.”

Bonner was disappointed that his side could not do more with the long spells of possession that they had and knows United need to start games better.

He added: “First half we had a lot of the ball but didn’t penetrate or create and then we come out second half and I am almost angry that we did all that.

“That all needs to be there from the start. It is ridiculous isn’t it.”