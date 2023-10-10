Football rumours: Manchester United looking to send Jadon Sancho out on loan

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in January, the Daily Mail reports, with the Red Devils said to be willing to subsidise his wages to offload the 23-year-old forward. Sancho, who is reportedly paid £300,000 a week at United, remains out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford following his stand-off with boss Erik ten Hag.

The Times says Tottenham defender Eric Dier could move back to his former club Sporting Lisbon in January, or when his contract runs out next summer. The 29-year-old is yet to feature for Tottenham this season after playing 33 games for the club last term. The England international joined the club in 2014 from Portuguese outfit Sporting.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier could be on the move (Yui Mok, PA)

Social media round-up

🚨🇧🇪 Understand Chelsea have already fixed an exit fee for Romelu Lukaku in summer 2024 — and it’s around £37m. There’s an agreement to make Romelu available for that fee next year. Lukaku, doing great on loan to Roma as he scored 7 goals. 🎥 More: https://t.co/KbOZbou5Bn pic.twitter.com/X5lKwccb1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2023

🔺 UPDATE: Rooney and Birmingham have agreed a deal with a salary that is three times the amount Eustace was earning. The club are hoping to confirm Rooney's appointment in the coming days https://t.co/PDpWmjlnik — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 9, 2023

Players to watch

Vinicius Junior is yet to sign a new contract with Real Madrid (Martin Rickett, PA)

Vinicius Junior: The 23-year-old Real Madrid superstar is yet to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal running out next summer, Spanish outlet Sport says.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Football Insider reports that Manchester United have commenced talks with their 25-year-old right-back to sort out a new contract.