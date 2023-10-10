Harry Kane Foundation links up with Bounce Forward to aid mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane Foundation links up with Bounce Forward to aid mental health support

By Press Association
Harry Kane’s foundation is looking to aid mental health (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Harry Kane’s foundation has marked its one-year anniversary by joining forces with UK-based mental health charity Bounce Forward.

The Harry Kane Foundation was launched by the England captain on world mental health day last year – October 10 – with the aim of transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health.

The foundation has enjoyed a successful first 12 months with the former Tottenham striker, who is now at Bayern Munich, enlisting the help of the Prince of Wales, England team-mate Declan Rice and Formula One driver George Russell to tackle the stigma around mental health, while promoting positive habits alongside school visits and debuting on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime stories programme.

This new partnership with Bounce Forward, which was founded in 2009 and delivers ‘train the trainer’ programmes to help develop psychological fitness, will begin with 17 schools across England benefiting from the Healthy Minds teaching resources that feature bespoke content co-authored by Kane and his wife Kate.

“When it comes to mental health, prevention is so much better than cure, and our psychological health is as important as physical health.

“It is increasingly challenging to navigate our changing and complex world. For adults it is hard, for children it is even harder.”

Kane and wife Kate, who had their fourth child in August, launched Harry Kane Foundation to normalise conversations around mental health and have further key activations planned for 2024.