A closer look at the UK and Ireland’s host venues for Euro 2028

By Press Association
Wembley will host the Euro 2028 final and possibly both semi-finals (Stephen Pond/PA)
Wembley will host the Euro 2028 final and possibly both semi-finals (Stephen Pond/PA)

The UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 has been approved by UEFA’s executive committee after Turkey pulled out of the running.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the 10 stadia across five nations which will host the matches in just under five years’ time.

ENGLAND

Wembley

Wembley hosted both the Euro 96 and Euro 2020 finals
Wembley hosted both the Euro 96 and Euro 2020 finals (Steve Parsons/PA)

England’s national stadium will host the final – and potentially both semi-finals – having also been the venue for the Euro 96 finale and the decisive England v Italy clash at Euro 2020. The Football Association will be working hard with the authorities to ensure there is no repeat of the chaotic scenes which surrounded that match. Wembley is celebrating its centenary this year, with the original stadium opening in 1923 for the British Empire Exhibition.

Etihad Stadium

Work is set to begin later this year on increasing the capacity of treble-winning Manchester City’s ground to almost 62,000 by 2025. The club left their former home ground Maine Road and moved into the stadium in 2003. It was built to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games and hosted the 2008 UEFA Cup final, while England’s football and rugby union sides have both staged fixtures there.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in April 2019
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in April 2019 (Clive Rose/PA)

Spurs’ home is the largest club stadium in London, with a capacity of over 62,000. Opened in April 2019, the stadium includes a retractable pitch with a synthetic NFL surface underneath. Its 17,500-seat, single-tier South Stand is the largest in the UK and features Europe’s longest bar – The Goal Line.

Everton Stadium

The Toffees’ new home at Bramley-Moore Dock is scheduled for completion late next year. Developers are working to a capacity of 52,888.

St James’ Park

Newcastle are planning to extend the capacity of St James' Park
Newcastle are planning to extend the capacity of St James' Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

St James’ Park, home to Newcastle since the club was formed in 1892, also hosted matches at Euro 96. Newcastle are considering options to develop the stadium which might mean the capacity, currently 52,305, has increased by the time the championship begins in 2028.

Villa Park

Villa Park hosted three World Cup matches in 1966 and four matches during Euro 96. A go-to ground for FA Cup semi-finals – hosting 55 – the stadium is set to be redeveloped to increase capacity to over 50,000 ahead of the tournament.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium was officially opened in 2010
The Aviva Stadium was officially opened in 2010 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Dublin venue, which holds over 51,000 people and officially opened in 2010, regularly hosts Republic of Ireland football matches and those of the Ireland rugby union team, as well as high-profile Gaelic sports. The stadium, built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road Stadium, which was demolished in 2007, had been part of the original multi-country plans to host Euro 2020 but could not ultimately provide UEFA with the necessary assurances over minimum spectator levels amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Casement Park

Construction on the site in the Andersonstown area of Belfast is due to get under way next year with completion by 2026. The capacity of the stadium is set to be 34,500. It was opened in 1953 to stage Gaelic games and has since been home to the Antrim Gaelic Athletic Association.

SCOTLAND

Hampden Park

Hampden Park has been the home of Scottish football since 1903
Hampden Park has been the home of Scottish football since 1903 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s national stadium did host matches at Euro 2020. The Scottish Football Association has also bid to stage the Champions League final in 2026 or 2027 at the stadium, which currently holds just over 50,000. However, developers have put forward proposals to upgrade the stadium and increase capacity to 65,000. A record British crowd of 149,415 saw Scotland beat England 3-1 at Hampden in 1937.

WALES

Principality Stadium

The Cardiff venue has hosted major European football events before, having staged the 2017 Champions League final. Set to be the second-largest venue in the tournament with a capacity of 74,500.