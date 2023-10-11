Football rumours: Man City’s Kalvin Phillips expected to leave club in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Man City’s Kalvin Phillips expected to leave club in January

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a January move away from Manchester City (Nigel French, PA)
Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a January move away from Manchester City (Nigel French, PA)

What the papers say

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will likely leave Manchester City in January, the i reports, with Newcastle and Everton both interested in the 27-year-old. The England international has played five games in all competitions so far this season for City.

The Mirror says Manchester United will seek out Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon next summer in a bid to strengthen their defence.

Manchester United v RC Lens – Pre Season Friendly – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be set for a move back to his old club Borussia Dortmund or Juventus this January, according to the i.

Jamaica could offer Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Getafe, a role in their national team, the Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal v Manchester City – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (John Walton/PA)

Erling Haaland: Manchester City are hoping to giver their star 23-year-old striker, who has already scored eight goals in the Premier League this season, a new contract, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says. The contract would remove a £173million release clause to stave off interest from Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Ivan Toney: TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal are working to sign the 27-year-old striker from Brentford, with Chelsea also in the mix for his services.