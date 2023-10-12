On this day in 2011: Carlos Tevez informed he faces Man City disciplinary action

Manchester City confirmed Carlos Tevez would face disciplinary proceedings, after apparently refusing to come on as a substitute in a Champions League match, on this day in 2011.

Manager Roberto Mancini claimed Tevez refused to come off the bench during the 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich. An internal investigation was launched and Tevez was informed he would be punished.

“The club has been conducting an investigation into the events of 27 September at the Allianz Arena,” a club statement read.

Roberto Mancini, left, claimed Carloz Tevez refused to come on as a substitute (Dave Thompson/PA)

“The club has now reached a stage in its investigation where it has concluded that there is a case for Carlos Tevez to answer of alleged breaches of contract.

“Accordingly, the club has informed him that he will face disciplinary proceedings and the hearing will be convened shortly.”

Tevez claimed the incident was a misunderstanding as he had only refused to warm up.

Nevertheless, he was suspended for two weeks and hit with a substantial fine.

The Argentina forward did not play for City again until the following March, but stayed with the club until joining Juventus in 2013.