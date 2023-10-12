Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone spared jail after admitting fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone spared jail after admitting fraud

By Press Association
Bernie Ecclestone was given a suspended prison sentence (Lucy North/PA)
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has been spared jail after admitting fraudulently failing to declare more than £400million held in a trust in Singapore to the Government.

The court heard the 92-year-old has agreed a civil settlement of £652,634,836 in respect of sums due to HMRC over the course of 18 years from 1994.

HMRC said the sum includes money owed as part of his wider tax affairs, as well as a penalty of more than £340 million.

Bernie Ecclestone court case
At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Ecclestone was handed a 17-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Before his guilty plea, Ecclestone had attempted to dismiss proceedings by claiming “unpopular remarks” he made about Russian President Vladimir Putin on daytime television were the reason for the prosecution, rather than “legitimate public interest”.

His defence barrister, Christine Montgomery KC, told sentencing judge Mr Justice Bryan that the defendant “bitterly regrets the events that led to this criminal trial”.

Sentencing Ecclestone, who heard the judge’s remarks from the dock, Mr Justice Bryan said: “Your offending is so serious that neither a fine nor a community order would be appropriate.

“It is rightly acknowledged that the custody threshold has been passed.”

However, he said that he had taken into consideration a number of mitigating factors, including Ecclestone’s health, age, and that he has no previous criminal convictions.

The former racing driver said “I plead guilty” while standing in the well of the court on Thursday wearing a dark suit and grey tie.

He admitted that on July 7, 2015, he failed to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around 650 million US dollars, worth about £400million at the time.

Before his guilty plea, he had been due to face trial in November on the single fraud charge.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC told the court that a meeting was held between Ecclestone and HMRC officers in July 2015.

Outlining the issues in the case he would be sentencing Ecclestone for, Mr Justice Bryan told the defendant: “Towards the end of the meeting you were asked if, since the conclusion of the previous investigation in 2008, and excluding the trusts referred to so far in the course of the meeting, whether you were linked as a settlor or beneficiary to any other trust in or outside the United Kingdom.

“You replied ‘no’. That was a lie.

“You were in fact linked to a trust structure known as the ‘Kinan Trust’ and another known as the ‘Nanki Trust’.

Bernie Ecclestone on the Italian Grand Prix grid with daughter Tamara, left, in 2009
Bernie Ecclestone was Formula One’s chief executive until 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“I also bear in mind, as the prosecution have made clear before me, that the prosecution are very mindful, and have kept under careful review, the public interest in bringing and continuing these proceedings given your age and health.

“The prosecution have borne in mind the report of the cardiologist Professor Knight and the evidence given by him to this court as to your health and the risks that would be presented by a trial.”

Addressing the civil settlement figure agreed with HMRC, the judge said: “I accept that this settlement reflects a determination and demonstration of steps taken on your part to address your offending subject to this indictment and also reflects remorse on your part for your offending.”

Mr Wright said that Ecclestone was “seeking to a draw a line under investigations into his tax affairs.”

He added: “He was fed up of paying huge bills for advice.”