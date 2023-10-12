Shane Duffy hoping Evan Ferguson can be Ireland talisman for years to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shane Duffy hoping Evan Ferguson can be Ireland talisman for years to come

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland’s Shane Duffy is hopeful that Evan Ferguson can become the nation’s new talisman (Niall Carson/PA)
Shane Duffy is hoping Evan Ferguson can be the Republic of Ireland’s talisman for years to come as the teenager finds his feet on the international stage.

The 18-year-old Brighton striker’s absence through injury for last month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands left manager Stephen Kenny without perhaps his most potent weapon and in his absence, Ireland’s hopes of dragging themselves back into the race for qualification from Group B were effectively ended.

Ferguson is back in harness for Friday night’s clash with Greece at the Aviva Stadium and having witnessed his emergence both in the Premier League and for his country, former Seagulls team-mate Duffy is confident he has what it takes to succeed.

Evan Ferguson has made an impressive start to his senior international career
Evan Ferguson has made an impressive start to his senior international career (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “For me, he’s got everything, he’s the full package. He’s a strong boy, he’s a top finisher, he’s willing to work for the team and he’s willing to learn. For an 18-year-old, there is so much pressure on him already, you think that’s a good habit to have.

“We’re all really excited for the future for him. Hopefully with a bit of luck, he’s our talisman for years to come and gets the goals we all want. He’s a really good boy, he has a really bright future.”

Ferguson’s blossoming talent has inevitably invited comparisons to Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane, who made his senior international debut against the Czech Republic as a 17-year-old in March 1998.

Keane went on to score 68 goals in 146 appearances – also a record – for his country over more than 18 years, for many of them the focal point of a team which he helped reach the World Cup finals in 2002 and Euro 2012 and 2016.

However, Duffy has warned Ferguson he needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground if he is to fulfil his potential, and has seen signs that he will be able to do that.

He said: “First of all, he’s a great boy. He’s a really good head on his shoulders. He’s humble first and foremost, he never gets ahead of himself.

“He came to Brighton at 16 and he was like a man already. He stood out unbelievably well. He’s got a lot of potential. He’s only 18 and there’s a lot of pressure on him already.

“He will produce. For me, he’s got everything to be a top striker in the Premier League and in Europe. He just needs to keep going the way he is going, not to get too ahead of himself.”

Now 31, Duffy is approaching the opposite end of his career to Ferguson and will be 36 by the time Euro 2028, for which Ireland and the United Kingdom were this week named hosts, comes around.

Asked if that was in his sights, the Norwich defender replied with a smile: “I’m just trying to survive until Friday, never mind 2028. I can’t look that far ahead, honestly.

“Listen, I’ll never give up. I don’t know where I’m going to be in 2028. I’ll be the kit man or something.”