Football rumours: Bayern Munich weighing up move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips could be looking to leave Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)
Kalvin Phillips could be looking to leave Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could leave the club in January to go to German giants Bayern Munich, the Sun reports. The 27-year-old, who continues to struggle for game time under Pep Guardiola, would join up with England team-mate Harry Kane at the Bundesliga champions.

Arsenal v AS Monaco – Pre Season Friendly – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (John Walton, PA)

The Express says Newcastle are interested in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old midfielder has already played twice for England but has only played in six games for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

The Saudi Pro League’s director of football has labelled Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as one of his “personal favourites” after the club turned down huge deals from Al Ittihad last summer, the Metro says.

Toni Kroos: Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Manchester City are interested in the 33-year-old Real Madrid midfielder when his contact expires next summer.

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is tackled by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett, PA)

Arthur Vermeeren: The 18-year-old midfielder at Royal Antwerp is being sought by Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.