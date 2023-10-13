4 memorable encounters between England and Fiji ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 memorable encounters between England and Fiji ahead of World Cup quarter-final

By Press Association
England took on Fiji at the 2015 World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England and Fiji will meet for only the ninth time when they clash in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final at Stade Velodrome.

Here, the PA news agency recalls four memorable encounters between the rivals.

2023 – Twickenham: England 22 Fiji 30

Fiji players celebrate victory over England
Fiji players celebrated victory over England in the Summer Nations Series (David Davies/PA)

England endured one of the darkest days in their history when they lost to Fiji for the first time ever in what was also their first defeat to a current tier two nation. The Islanders fully deserved their historic moment, playing smart and entertaining rugby.

2015 – Twickenham: England 35 Fiji 11

Mike Brown scores his sides second try
Mike Brown scored a brace of tries against Fiji in 2015 (David Davies/PA)

It took the determination of full-back Mike Brown, who ran in two tries, to end Fiji’s uprising before England pulled away in the final quarter. A nervy start to the home World Cup was a signpost of the calamity to come for Stuart Lancaster’s side.

1999 – Twickenham: England 45 Fiji 24

Fiji were only outscored 4-3 on the try count with the boot of Jonny Wilkinson doing most of the damage in the form of a 23-point haul. England rested some of their bigger names for this World Cup play-off and were made to work for their win.

1991 – Suva: Fiji 12 England 28

Will Carling trains for England
Will Carling starred as England won in Suva (Adam Butler/PA)

England’s second of just two visits to the Fijian capital almost finished in disaster. Will Carling was at the helm as the Red Rose entered the final quarter, deadlocked at 12-12 before rallying through tries by Rory Underwood and Rob Andrew.