4 memorable encounters between England and Fiji ahead of World Cup quarter-final

England and Fiji will meet for only the ninth time when they clash in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final at Stade Velodrome.

Here, the PA news agency recalls four memorable encounters between the rivals.

2023 – Twickenham: England 22 Fiji 30

Fiji players celebrated victory over England in the Summer Nations Series (David Davies/PA)

England endured one of the darkest days in their history when they lost to Fiji for the first time ever in what was also their first defeat to a current tier two nation. The Islanders fully deserved their historic moment, playing smart and entertaining rugby.

2015 – Twickenham: England 35 Fiji 11

Mike Brown scored a brace of tries against Fiji in 2015 (David Davies/PA)

It took the determination of full-back Mike Brown, who ran in two tries, to end Fiji’s uprising before England pulled away in the final quarter. A nervy start to the home World Cup was a signpost of the calamity to come for Stuart Lancaster’s side.

1999 – Twickenham: England 45 Fiji 24

Fiji were only outscored 4-3 on the try count with the boot of Jonny Wilkinson doing most of the damage in the form of a 23-point haul. England rested some of their bigger names for this World Cup play-off and were made to work for their win.

1991 – Suva: Fiji 12 England 28

Will Carling starred as England won in Suva (Adam Butler/PA)

England’s second of just two visits to the Fijian capital almost finished in disaster. Will Carling was at the helm as the Red Rose entered the final quarter, deadlocked at 12-12 before rallying through tries by Rory Underwood and Rob Andrew.