Steve Borthwick confident England will ‘rise to the occasion’ against Fiji

By Press Association
England head coach Steve Borthwick (David Davies/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick (David Davies/PA)

Steve Borthwick has urged his England players take advantage of a precious moment in their careers by claiming a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

A dangerous Fiji side block England’s path to a last-four appointment with France or South Africa at Stade Velodrome on Sunday and for many of Borthwick’s squad it is last dance territory.

Courtney Lawes and Jonny May have publicly stated this will be their final World Cup, while other senior players such as Danny Care, Dan Cole and Manu Tuilagi are approaching the end of their Test careers.

It provides additional motivation to avenge August’s shock defeat by Fiji and former England captain Borthwick knows from personal experience of how rare these moments are.

“You’ve got to take the opportunities that are presented to you. Rise to the occasion of this game because you never know what’s around the corner,” head coach Borthwick said.

“As a rugby player I thought I had an opportunity in 2003 and didn’t get picked. I went in 2007 and thought I’d be there in 2011, but I wasn’t so I played in one tournament.

“I want the players to embrace this challenge and have the time of their lives representing England. I want them to have a fantastic memory of this World Cup.

“There’s a lot of players here who have experienced knockout rugby before. There’s a lot of players who have lifted a lot of trophies at different times in their careers.

“It is quite clear that this is knockout rugby. I think that these players will embrace this challenge and I think they will really rise to the occasion.

“That’s my expectation and I think that’s what they have done throughout this tournament. I am expecting them to rise again on Sunday against Fiji.”