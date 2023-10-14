On this day in 2005: Roy Keane retires from international football

Roy Keane announced his retirement from international football on this day in 2005 after the Republic of Ireland failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

The Manchester United captain walked away from the international stage after Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Switzerland which left them fourth in their qualifying group.

Keane’s decision was the second time he had retired from international football after his high-profile fallout with then manager Mick McCarthy in Saipon during preparations for the 2002 World Cup.

📅 | ON THIS DAY 1991 | A certain Roy Keane made his Ireland debut against Chile at Lansdowne Road in a 1-1 draw 👌#OTD | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/sNe774DTZd — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) May 22, 2021

Keane returned under the management of Brian Kerr in 2004 and played his last game during a 1-0 defeat to France in Dublin a year later.

“Like all football supporters in the country, I am disappointed that the Republic of Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup finals,” Keane said.

“Much as I would like to continue playing for my country, I feel the time has come to retire from international football and concentrate on domestic football for whatever is the remainder of my career.”

In November 2005, Keane left Manchester United by mutual consent, putting an end to a 12-year stay where he made 480 appearances.