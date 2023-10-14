Matt Beard relishing prospect of ‘tough game’ as Liverpool face Everton in derby

Liverpool manager Matt Beard is relishing a “tough game” against Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Beard’s side host the Toffees at Anfield, where they will be aiming to extend their winning run in the league so far this season.

The Reds are at the top end of the table following back-to-back league victories against Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively and Beard is hopeful his side can build on their positive start.

He said: “Obviously the clean sheets… defensively the structure’s been great. There’s been a lot of good things from counter-pressing to bodies back behind the ball.

“That’s a big platform for us to build on. And the two teams that we’ve played have got some fantastic forward players. But it’s early stages.

“With these games the form goes out the window. We’ve had a good start, they haven’t. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Merseyside derby caps off a jam-packed afternoon of WSL action on Sunday, which starts with league leaders Leicester facing Manchester United at midday and Foxes midfielder Aimee Palmer is looking forward to the trip to Leigh Sports Village.

She said: “We know that they are a good team but, equally, we’ve proven that we’re a very good team, and the opposition will be afraid of us.”

Across town, Manchester City face newly promoted Bristol City, who are bottom of the table. City boss Gareth Taylor expressed pride in his players amid the “different challenges” they have faced in their recent outings.

Leila Ouahabi was sent off in their WSL opener against West Ham, with captain Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp then sent off in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea and City’s last game came midweek, where they beat Everton 2-1 in the League Cup.

“The three (games) we’ve had so far have given us different challenges,” Taylor said.

“It was nice to keep all of the players on the pitch on Wednesday!

“I think they’ve been fantastic. A lot of the signs I’ve seen from the team have been so impressive and I think that comes from unity, sticking together, being really resilient, and the harmony is very good.”

Sunday’s remaining fixtures see Arsenal host Villa and Tottenham visit Brighton.