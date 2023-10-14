Matt Beard relishing prospect of ‘tough game’ as Liverpool face Everton in derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt Beard relishing prospect of ‘tough game’ as Liverpool face Everton in derby

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Matt Beard is preparing for the Merseyside derby (Tim Markland/PA)
Liverpool manager Matt Beard is preparing for the Merseyside derby (Tim Markland/PA)

Liverpool manager Matt Beard is relishing a “tough game” against Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Beard’s side host the Toffees at Anfield, where they will be aiming to extend their winning run in the league so far this season.

The Reds are at the top end of the table following back-to-back league victories against Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively and Beard is hopeful his side can build on their positive start.

He said: “Obviously the clean sheets… defensively the structure’s been great. There’s been a lot of good things from counter-pressing to bodies back behind the ball.

“That’s a big platform for us to build on. And the two teams that we’ve played have got some fantastic forward players. But it’s early stages.

“With these games the form goes out the window. We’ve had a good start, they haven’t. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Merseyside derby caps off a jam-packed afternoon of WSL action on Sunday, which starts with league leaders Leicester facing Manchester United at midday and Foxes midfielder Aimee Palmer is looking forward to the trip to Leigh Sports Village.

She said: “We know that they are a good team but, equally, we’ve proven that we’re a very good team, and the opposition will be afraid of us.”

Across town, Manchester City face newly promoted Bristol City, who are bottom of the table. City boss Gareth Taylor expressed pride in his players amid the “different challenges” they have faced in their recent outings.

Leila Ouahabi was sent off in their WSL opener against West Ham, with captain Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp then sent off in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea and City’s last game came midweek, where they beat Everton 2-1 in the League Cup.

“The three (games) we’ve had so far have given us different challenges,” Taylor said.

“It was nice to keep all of the players on the pitch on Wednesday!

“I think they’ve been fantastic. A lot of the signs I’ve seen from the team have been so impressive and I think that comes from unity, sticking together, being really resilient, and the harmony is very good.”

Sunday’s remaining fixtures see Arsenal host Villa and Tottenham visit Brighton.