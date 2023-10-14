World Cup has given Rob Burrow the rugby union bug – Kevin Sinfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

World Cup has given Rob Burrow the rugby union bug – Kevin Sinfield

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield, left, has helped close friend Rob Burrow become a rugby union convert (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield, left, has helped close friend Rob Burrow become a rugby union convert (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rob Burrow has become a rugby union fan after watching his friend Kevin Sinfield help steer England into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Burrow and Sinfield were team-mates at league outfit Leeds Rhinos for 14 years until fate placed them on a different path when Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Sinfield has since raised over £8million for MND charities by completing a series of remarkable endurance events, including running seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

Rob Burrow, centre, with wife Lindsey, top left, and daughters Maya and Macy at the Pride of Britain Awards
Rob Burrow, centre, with wife Lindsey, top left, and daughters Maya and Macy at the Pride of Britain Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

The duo were celebrated at the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday, winning the special recognition award, although Sinfield was unable to attend the ceremony because of his World Cup commitments.

England face Fiji in Marseille on Sunday and Sinfield has been preparing the defence – with inspiration from his closest friend.

“For me it’s important to understand why you’re here and then try and channel that and use it in the right way,” Sinfield said.

“Everybody’s different. For me it’s for family, it’s my family the most. But also there’s my good mate Rob, who’s probably partly why I’m here.

“He’s been watching the games at home and he’s becoming a bit of a fan, so he’ll be tuning into the quarter-final.”

Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield is preparing England’s defence for the test posed by Fiji (David Davies/PA)

When asked if Burrow is now a union convert, Sinfield said: “Yeah he is, yeah.

“I haven’t spoken to him that much – he’s been to that many different award dinners the last couple of weeks, it’s hard trying to keep track!

“He was on holiday the weekend before, so we just chat about general stuff, but he’s been following the games. He’s been really enjoying it. He would have made a great scrum-half, by the way.”

Hanging over the last-eight appointment at Stade Velodrome is England’s defeat by Fiji at Twickenham in August, their first ever loss in the fixture, which placed World Cup preparations at their lowest ebb.

Since then they have accumulated four successive wins that saw them finish top of Pool D and they enter the shootout for a semi-final against France or South Africa as strong favourites.

Sinfield insists there is no hangover from the 30-22 loss to the Islanders.

Fiji celebrate after their win over England at Twickenham in August
Fiji celebrate after their win over England at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

“It was an important game for us. It came when we were on the eve of travelling to France,” he said.

“Selection had already taken place but if you understand humans and how they operate, you might want them to go after something but when they’re that close to a World Cup, you’d probably understand why the performance was what it was.

“It wasn’t good enough, but I would also like to say that after we reviewed that game, we saw a change. Then, ever since we arrived in France, we’ve been excellent.

“Whether we have demons on Sunday, whether some guys are anxious about the game, that would be the case whoever we were facing.

“In a game of this magnitude, that’s important for us. There are always going to be nerves – if you’re going to term them as demons, that would be the same whatever opposition we faced.

“Fiji are a threat and we look forward to playing the best we can.”