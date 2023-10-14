Ben Stokes ‘getting better day by day’ but Afghanistan game could come too soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes ‘getting better day by day’ but Afghanistan game could come too soon

By Press Association
Ben Stokes is yet to feature at the World Cup (Ashwini Bhatia/AP).
Ben Stokes is yet to feature at the World Cup (Ashwini Bhatia/AP).

Joe Root has seen “good signs” from Ben Stokes as he steps up his recovery from injury, but England’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Sunday could still come too soon.

Stokes reversed his ODI retirement to take part in England’s trophy defence but suffered a hip problem on the eve of the tournament and watched the first two games from the sidelines.

He has been building up his workloads gradually and completed running and fielding drills at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night before a lengthy net session under lights.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes has been struggling with a hip problem (Ashwini Bhatia/AP).

The 32-year-old is clearly straining to get back on the pitch, but his movement appeared to restricted at the crease and he did not look entirely comfortable, despite doling out some powerful blows to batting coach Marcus Trescothick’s throw downs.

The temptation to get him back in the side is obvious but, with a crunch clash against in-form South Africa on the horizon next week, England could err towards a cautious approach.

The worst case scenario would see him aggravate the problem against the unfancied Afghans and set his recovery even further back.

“Ben seems to be getting better day by day, he’s trained really well, he’s had a bat and seems to be improving,” said Root, echoing familiar sentiments that have been coming out of the England camp.

“They’re all good signs. As we all know, any team with Ben in it is a lot stronger, but he’s got to be fit to play. We’ll see whether that’s the case for tomorrow.”

While Stokes is still awaiting his first opportunity to make his mark on the competition, Root has been at his reliable best since touching down in India.

He struggled for runs and timing in the tune-up series against New Zealand on home soil – dismissed for six, zero, four and a scratchy 29 – leading to concerns that the team’s most bankable scorer was in a rut.

But he has scotched the idea with fluent knocks of 77 and 82 and credits a switch of mindset with unlocking his form.

“I did find that New Zealand series quite a strange one, I was trying to find something to come to the World Cup with,” he admitted.

Joe Root in action against Bangladesh
Joe Root in action against Bangladesh (Ashwini Bhatia/AP).

“But when you get here and you’re in that tournament mentality of ‘this is what it’s all about’ you need to stand up and deliver.

“It’s a different frame of mind and that really helped me coming out here. You’ve got a real purpose to what you’re doing. I do enjoy playing cricket in India. It suits my game quite nicely.”

Chris Woakes rejoined training after a day off with sickness, meaning England once again have a full compliment of bowlers.
They could go in unchanged following their win over Bangladesh in Dharamshala, but will consider Surrey’s Gus Atkinson if they decided to rest Mark Wood.