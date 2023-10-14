Stockport reach the summit after beating Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stockport reach the summit after beating Harrogate

By Press Association
Will Collar was on target for Stockport (Victoria Jones/PA)
Will Collar was on target for Stockport (Victoria Jones/PA)

Stockport climbed to the top of League Two after seeing off Harrogate 3-1 to record an eighth consecutive win in all competitions.

Antoni Sarcevic, a Warren Burrell own goal and Will Collar secured victory for the visitors with George Thomson’s reply from the penalty spot only proving a consolation for Gate.

During the early stages, Josh March latched on to Kayne Ramsay’s long ball out of defence through the right channel but his blistering shot rattled the crossbar.

Instead, the visitors forged ahead just before the quarter-hour mark when Harrogate were caught napping from Macauley Southam-Hales’ right-wing throw-in with Sarcevic firing across the goal and in off the far post.

Louie Barry should have doubled that advantage moments later but lifted his shot over with only home keeper Mark Oxley to beat.

The on-loan Aston Villa attacker made up for that profligacy in the 50th minute when he ghosted past James Daly and Liam Gibson down the right before reaching the byline and sending in a cross that Burrell diverted past Oxley.

Collar made it 3-0 19 minutes later, climbing above Burrell at the far post to head in Sarcevic’s cross from the left.

After March had his heels clipped cutting inside Ethan Pye, Thomson then found Ben Hinchcliffe’s bottom-left corner from 12 yards in the 73rd minute as the Hatters’ keeper dived in the opposite direction.

Odin Bailey went on to strike an upright in the closing stages as a well-beaten Harrogate suffered a third straight home defeat.