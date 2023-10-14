All Rhodes lead to deserved Blackpool victory as Jordan shoots down Stevenage By Press Association October 14 2023, 5.13pm Share All Rhodes lead to deserved Blackpool victory as Jordan shoots down Stevenage Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4783466/all-rhodes-lead-to-deserved-blackpool-victory-as-jordan-shoots-down-stevenage/ Copy Link Jordan Rhodes was on target once again for Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA) Jordan Rhodes’ seventh goal of the season helped Blackpool secure a well-deserved 3-0 victory against Stevenage. The Seasiders closed in ominously on the top six, while Stevenage’s mini-blip continued thanks to a third defeat in their last four games. Stevenage threatened early on when Jamie Reid’s powerful 20-yard strike was well saved by Dan Grimshaw. The Seasiders replied as Kylian Kouassi’s looping header was punched effectively clear by Taye Ashby-Hammond. Huddersfield loanee Rhodes then slid an effort inches wide following Kouassi’s knockdown. Rhodes broke the deadlock after 37 minutes when he instinctively diverted skipper Ollie Norburn’s initial shot past a flat-footed Ashby-Hammond. It was almost two nine minutes after the restart when Kenny Dougall thumped a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar. Owen Dale did make it 2-0 bang on the hour mark when he lashed home an angled shot via a deflection off the unlucky Terence Vancooten. CJ Hamilton confidently slotted home Blackpool’s third late on after playing a tidy one-two with veteran Rhodes.