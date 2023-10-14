Isaac Hutchinson nets hat-trick as Walsall ease past Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isaac Hutchinson nets hat-trick as Walsall ease past Gillingham

By Press Association
Isaac Hutchinson netted a hat-trick for Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Isaac Hutchinson netted a hat-trick for Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Isaac Hutchinson scored a hat-trick as Walsall recorded a 4-1 League Two victory over Gillingham, for whom caretaker boss Keith Millen had to watch from the stands after being shown the red card.

Millen was dismissed after 28 minutes for tripping Walsall winger Tom Knowles as he attempted to take a quick throw-in.

From there, Hutchinson took centre stage, scoring three goals and setting up the other.

The opener came after 34 minutes as Hutchinson beat a couple of defenders to curl the ball home with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Hutchinson turned provider five minutes later to slip Freddie Draper in to coolly slot beneath visiting goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Saddlers stopper Owen Evans made a fine double save from Macauley Bonne’s header and Tom Nichols’ snapshot to keep the lead at two.

Hutchinson made it 3-0 just before the hour mark with a low left-footed finish that beat Turner at his near post.

Gillingham pulled one back three minutes later as Bonne thumped the ball home from close range after Evans denied Connor Mahoney.

But, after a Draper lob clipped the crossbar, Hutchinson headed home Ross Tierney’s 85th-minute cross to seal the points and his treble.