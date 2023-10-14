Ruel Sotiriou strikes as Leyton Orient beat Carlisle

Ruel Sotiriou’s fifth goal of the season earned improving Leyton Orient a 1-0 win at Carlisle in Sky Bet League One.

The Londoners gained a double over the Cumbrians on their way to the fourth-tier title last season.

And thanks to Sotiriou’s 21st-minute strike, assisted by Joe Pigott’s through-ball, Richie Wellens’ side again left with maximum spoils.

Orient, with just one defeat in seven games in all competitions, will feel the margin of victory should have been wider.

Idris El Mizouni hit the crossbar while Tomas Holy saved from Dan Happe and Sotiriou before the latter finally rolled his shot beyond the giant keeper.

Carlisle earned the wrath of boss Paul Simpson for a “horrible” performance in a midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Nottingham Forest and he reverted to the side that won at Bolton last weekend thanks to Jordan Gibson’s hat-trick.

However, Carlisle only came to life after half-time and even then, El Mizouni should have doubled the visitors’ advantage after 63 minutes.

Home substitute Terry Ablade hit an upright in a nervy finish but the Londoners held on.