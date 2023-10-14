Wrexham fight back from two goals down to beat Salford

Wrexham recorded a miraculous comeback as they came from 2-0 behind to defeat Salford 3-2.

The Ammies took a deserved early lead when Stephen Mallan’s precise delivery was met by Matt Smith, nodding in his ninth goal of the campaign.

A dozing home side, who had not conceded in more than five hours in all competitions prior to Smith’s opener, then fell further behind.

Declan John’s fierce strike was parried away by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, but only as far as Matthew Lund to convert the rebound.

However, less than three minutes after a Salford second, Wrexham halved their arrears with Elliot Lee’s accurate header creeping in off the underside of the crossbar.

The visitors should have regained their two-goal cushion after the interval, but Mallan spurned a glorious chance following Luke Bolton’s good work.

Mallan’s mistake would prove to be costly after a dramatic finish and rapid double from the Red Dragons.

Steven Fletcher levelled with a routine tap-in and Jordan Davies completed the turnaround less than 60 seconds later, extending their unbeaten run to five games.