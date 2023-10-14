Lincoln beaten as Jack Burroughs suffers own-goal agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lincoln beaten as Jack Burroughs suffers own-goal agony

By Press Association
Jack Burroughs’ own goal proved costly (David Davies/PA)
Jack Burroughs’ own goal proved costly (David Davies/PA)

Jack Burroughs’ own goal handed Burton their third win in succession at the expense of 10-man Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Daniel Mandroiu was sent off 10 minutes after half time for a rash tackle on Burton forward Josh Gordon and the Brewers wasted no time in taking advantage.

Less than five minutes later, Burroughs diverted Joe Powell’s corner beyond goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Earlier, Mason Bennett had cut inside and fired his effort wide of Jensen’s goal as Burton looked to open the scoring with the game 11 v 11.

Bennett had another chance to open the scoring after Gordon and Bez Lubala linked up well, but the former Derby man’s effort was smothered by Jensen.

Lincoln, who suffered their first home defeat of the season, mustered just one shot on target all afternoon through that of Burroughs, who forced Max Crocombe into a fine save to prevent the Imps opening the scoring at 0-0.

But it was ultimately Burroughs’ mistake at the other end that separated the sides as Burton made it six unbeaten in League One.