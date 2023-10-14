Boss Graham Coughlan takes responsibility for Newport’s loss at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Graham Coughlan takes responsibility for Newport’s loss at Swindon

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan’s Newport lost at Swindon on Saturday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Graham Coughlan’s Newport lost at Swindon on Saturday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Manager Graham Coughlan took the blame for Newport’s 2-0 League Two defeat at Swindon.

Dan Kemp and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy were on target as Swindon returned to winning ways.

Coughlan said: “I think that this is a team sport and to just stand here and blame players is not right.

“I will not accept that my players are to blame for the goal – if anyone is to blame for the first goal.

“I have a golden rule not to blame the players, I picked them, I selected them, so it is on my head if things happen.

“For someone to come to me and blame it on one individual, that does not help.

“That is not how Newport County works and that is not how we are going to be addressing things.

“You are going to get a goal from class and quality and that is what we have got and that is where we are and we just have to keep believing and keep fighting.

“But this has happened a few times this season where we are getting beaten when we were the better team.

“We have definitely been worth something today and we have come away with nothing.”

It took the hosts just eight minutes to find the back of the net as Charlie Austin played a perfect through ball for Kemp, who beat goalkeeper Jonny Maxted to the ball, took it around the goalkeeper and slotted it into the net.

Poor play on the ball from Swindon saw Newport with a spare player in attack, Omar Bogle looked to take a shot on himself from the edge of the area, but Robins stopper Murphy Mahoney tipped his fierce effort over the crossbar.

Swindon almost added a second when Kemp played Jake Young through on goal, but with George McEachran square, he decided to go it alone and tried to send a low shot into the corner, only for Maxted to flick the ball round the post.

With Newport searching for an equaliser, Swindon countered quickly and Saidou Khan’s powerful drive proved to be too hot to handle for Maxted and Hepburn-Murphy tapped home the rebound.

Michael Flynn was very pleased with how his side managed to respond to a disappointing first half and put in a much-improved performance after the break.

He said: “In the second half I thought we were excellent. We dealt with their direct play, kept a clean sheet, and should have scored more goals.

“In the first half I thought we were very sloppy. We gave away too many balls without any real pressure on us and we let them in a few times through our poor play.

“But the second half was a lot more professional from us and a lot more pleasing.

“I said at half-time that we were going to let them back in if we were not careful. We kind of played into their hands and gave them a bit of a lift.

“The one chance just before half-time, you can’t give Omar Bogle that much space.

“We had some words at half-time, but they responded excellently and I am really proud of the players.

“We stepped up everything in the second half – our decision making and concentration on the pass.

“We played some unbelievable football, honestly, I am really enjoying watching us at the moment.

“We are a good team, even in the Crewe game we gave that one away and if we took our chances at Bradford then we would have won the game.

“Today I still thought we should have scored more goals, but it was a pleasing performance and we can still improve.”