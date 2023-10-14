Steve Evans angry about ‘horrendous’ decision as Stevenage slip up at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans angry about ‘horrendous’ decision as Stevenage slip up at Blackpool

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was not impressed with defeat at Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was not impressed with defeat at Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)

Steve Evans criticised a “horrendous and game-changing” decision after Stevenage slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Jordan Rhodes’ seventh strike of the season helped the Seasiders close in further on the Sky Bet League One top six as Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton also grabbed goals at Bloomfield Road.

And that inflicted a third defeat in four on Evans’ newly promoted Stevenage, who are suffering a mini-blip but still sit fifth in the table.

With the score at 1-0 just before the break, Jamie Reid thought he had pulled one back for the visitors only for the assistant referee to wave a late flag several seconds after the ball hit the back of the net.

Evans accepts his side delivered a below-par performance but insists it could have been different if Reid’s goal had stood.

He said: “I won’t stand here and profess that we’ve played well today.

“But the decision just before half-time was pivotal. It was game-changing for me.

“Jamie Reid was brave going in with the goalkeeper and he scores, but it seems it was then five or six seconds before the flag went up.

“That offside was a horrendous and game-changing decision, but we’ll just get another email now.

“That was horrendous from the assistant referee. He was in a good enough position to see that Jamie was onside.

“Obviously we don’t know whether it’s offside from our seat, but (Blackpool boss) Neil Critchley said to me at the start of the second half that he thought they’d got away with that.

“We’ve absolutely no complaints over 90 minutes, but big moments in games happen all the time and we just have to accept them.”

Stevenage threatened early on when Reid’s powerful 20-yard strike was well saved by Dan Grimshaw.

The Seasiders replied with Kylian Kouassi’s looping header being punched effectively clear by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Rhodes broke the deadlock after 37 minutes when he instinctively diverted skipper Ollie Norburn’s initial shot past a flat-footed Ashby-Hammond.

It was almost two nine minutes after the restart when Kenny Dougall thumped a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar.

Dale did make it 2-0 bang on the hour mark when he lashed home an angled shot via a deflection off the unlucky Terence Vancooten.

Hamilton confidently slotted home Blackpool’s third late on after playing a tidy one-two with veteran Rhodes.

Critchley said: “We knew we’d have to fight very hard to get anything today – it’s never easy against a Steve Evans side.

“They’re tough and they have a method that they stick to and they’re very good at it.

“It’s a really good win for us though, and a clean sheet is very pleasing.

“We’ve had a bit of luck here and there, particularly just before half-time with their offside shout, but we’ve had decisions go against us too this season, and they do tend to even themselves out.

“This just keeps us moving forward in the right direction now.

“We need all of our players to contribute, and we saw that today.

“Sometimes you have to be patient, and expectations are different this season, but I’m delighted because I think this was a relatively comfortable win for us against a quality team.”