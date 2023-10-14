Crewe boss Lee Bell blasts missile-throwing fans after beating nine-man Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crewe boss Lee Bell blasts missile-throwing fans after beating nine-man Tranmere

By Press Association
Crewe manager Lee Bell slammed missile-throwing fans after beating Tranmere (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Crewe manager Lee Bell slammed missile-throwing fans after beating Tranmere (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell slammed missile-throwing fans who triggered a second-half hold-up before his side beat nine-man Tranmere 2-0 at Gresty Road.

Referee Ross Joyce stopped play for around five minutes as police and stewards dealt with objects hurled at the officials.

It came after Crewe’s Chris Long doubled his side’s lead when he blasted in a 52nd-minute free-kick, awarded after the dismissal of Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee for handling outside the box.

Bell said the break in action affected his team’s performance and after being in control of the game they failed to press home their numerical advantage.

Indeed, Crewe’s goal led a charmed life in the closing minutes and 13 of added time when Harvey Saunders lifted over from close range and rattled the bar with a header while Courtney Baker-Richardson cleared a header from Connor Jennings off the line.

Mickey Demetriou had put Crewe ahead early in the game before Tranmere finished with nine men after captain Tom Davies was sent off in stoppage time.

Bell said: “We can’t be seeing these sort of things, the officials are trying to do a job and people said coins were thrown.

“They were talking of calling the game off when we were 2-0 up. It was ridiculous and you can’t be doing these things.

“But we were exceptional in the first half and we should have been 3-0 up at half-time, although we didn’t handle playing against 10 men particularly well.

“The supporters wanted to see more goals but the players lost their way a bit and we should have done better.

“But we’d been exceptional before then. Shilow Tracey was outstanding considering he was at the training ground having a fitness test before the game.

“He gave it a go and if that is how he plays when he may not be match-ready then you can only wonder what he can do when he is.”

For Nigel Adkins it was the third defeat in six games since taking interim charge of Tranmere.

He said: “We started the game poorly but you have to give Crewe a lot of credit for that.

“I was very disappointed with the first goal as we should have been able to defend that.

“Then I challenged the players at half-time to do things the Tranmere way and we showed a lot of resilience in the second half.

“But we got a double whammy with the sending off and the goal but even down to 10 men we could have got something out of the game.

“We have to scrap and fight because where we are in the league. But the reality is that that first half wasn’t good enough.

“In the second half we did a lot of things well, winning our one v one duels and that gives me a lot of belief.”