On this day in 2004: Andy Robinson appointed as England head coach

By Press Association
England coach Andy Robinson, centre, during a training session (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Andy Robinson succeeded Sir Clive Woodward as permanent England rugby union head coach on this day 19 years ago.

A month after the shock resignation of World Cup-winning coach Woodward, Robinson stepped up from his role as caretaker on October 15, 2004.

The former Bath coach was handed a four-year contract barely 24 hours after being interviewed for the job.

Andy Robinson, left, and Clive Woodward, second left, with England's World Cup-winning coaching team
Robinson had been assistant to Woodward at the 2003 World Cup and he immediately set his sights on making England the first team to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy.

“My challenge now is the next era and to ensure the World Cup remains at Twickenham in 2007,” Robinson said as he took the reins.

“It is a huge task ahead for all of us, and one I am excited about leading. I expect every rugby coach in England aspires to coaching their country one day, and I feel honoured to have this opportunity.

“Clive set a standard for all of us to follow. Clive’s successful record at the helm, culminating in us winning the World Cup, was unique and very special. It was my privilege, as his assistant coach, to be part of that.”

Andy Robinson looks dejected
Andy Robinson’s England tenure was not a success (Chris Young/PA)

As a player, Taunton-born Robinson won eight England caps, toured Australia with the 1989 Lions and captained Bath to a domestic league and cup double in 1992.

After retiring in 1997, he moved into coaching with the club he had represented for more than a decade, and quickly delivered Heineken Cup glory with an upset of defending European champions Brive in Bordeaux in 1998.

He joined Woodward’s staff in June 2000 and was part of both the World Cup triumph in 2003 and the Six Nations Grand Slam.

But his own time in charge of the national team was not a happy one. He lost 13 of his 22 games in the job and stood down in November 2006.