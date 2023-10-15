Rangers appoint former Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers appoint former Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement as new manager

By Press Association
Philippe Clement has been appointed as Rangers boss (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Philippe Clement as their new manager.

The 49-year-old arrives at Ibrox following the departure of Michael Beale at the start of the month.

He inherits a Rangers side who are currently joint-second in the cinch Premiership, seven points behind league leaders and defending champions Celtic.

Clement told the Rangers website: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the new manager of Rangers and I’d like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity.

“I am hugely excited by this chance to achieve success at one of Europe’s most iconic clubs across four competitions in what remains of this season and beyond.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the players in the coming days and to meeting our supporters at next Saturday’s home match with Hibernian, as we set out together to create a successful, winning Rangers.”

Rangers chairman John Bennett added: “I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Philippe as he becomes our 19th manager.

“His appointment comes at the end of a carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process.

“A team led by our CEO James Bisgrove, members of the board, and former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness, has spent the last 10 days interviewing several high calibre candidates, with those individuals undergoing a rigorous interview and vetting process. We thank all candidates for their interest in the position.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Semi Final – Hampden Park
Graeme Souness, second from left, was involved in the recruitment process (PA)

“Philippe proved to be the outstanding candidate across all the key criteria, reinforced by his track record of winning titles and I wish him every success as he leads us forward.”

After playing at Genk and Club Brugge, Clement won the Belgian Pro League as a manager with both teams and gained Champions League experience with Brugge.

Capped 38 times by his country, he began his managerial career with Brugge as a caretaker before moving to former club Genk, where he won the Belgian Pro League and achieved the same feat twice following his return to Brugge.

Clement then took over at Ligue 1 side Monaco in January 2022. They finished third in his first season in charge but he departed the club in June this year after just under a year-and-a-half in charge.