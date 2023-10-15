Josh Adams believes Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake are ‘massive figureheads’ for Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Josh Adams believes Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake are ‘massive figureheads’ for Wales

By Press Association
Wales World Cup co-captain Dewi Lake (David Davies/PA)
Wales World Cup co-captain Dewi Lake (David Davies/PA)

Wales wing Josh Adams believes that World Cup co-captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake will be “massive figureheads” during the build-up to Australia 2027.

The dust has yet to on Wales’ World Cup campaign in France, which was ended by quarter-final opponents Argentina.

And while the immediate reaction is one of major disappointment that Wales could not reach a third semi-final in the last four tournaments, a new generation of talent is emerging.

Jac Morgan
Jac Morgan led Wales to World Cup victories over Fiji and Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Morgan, 23, and 24-year-old Lake are at the forefront, having shone at their first World Cup through leadership and performances.

“We have two young captains in Dewi and Jac, and they have led us incredibly well and are a huge voice for us,” Adams said.

“I have enjoyed playing under them and for those two especially, there are massive careers ahead for them.

“They will no doubt be in the next four-year (World Cup) cycle and they will be massive figureheads for a lot of young lads in this team moving forward.

“I am sure they will drive the standards up even higher.”

Lake, meanwhile, has vowed that crestfallen Wales will kick on following the Argentina loss, which came after an unbeaten pool phase that delivered victories over Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Wales face the Barbarians in Cardiff on November 4, then play opening Six Nations opponents Scotland three months later.

“Emotions go up and down, but it is tough to take,” Lake said.

“We were not given a lot of hope from people coming into this tournament. A lot of people said we were not going to get out of the group.

“We will learn a lot from this and a lot of boys are at their first World Cup.

“You don’t learn a lot from winning constantly. Learning comes from losing games and seeing where you can get better and where you went wrong. These are the type of games that build character.

“A loss in a World Cup quarter-final with tears streaming down your face, that is a feeling you never want again. We will kick on from here.”

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar has bowed out of international rugby after a 112-cap Test career (Mike Egerton/PA)

One player no longer part of Wales’ plans is fly-half Dan Biggar, who has retired from Test rugby after winning 112 caps and scoring more than 600 points.

Whether any of his colleagues follow him into international retirement remains to be seen, but Toulon star Biggar’s 15-year impact on Wales has proved significant.

Lake added: “Any time you lose a figure like that it is a tough loss. He has given his time in Welsh rugby, he is a (caps) centurion, a Lions tourist, a leader, he has been unbelievable in a Lions and Wales jersey.

“What he has given to Wales with the sacrifices, he has taken hits like no other 10 I have seen in world rugby and a lot of people would agree with that.

“In terms of his leadership and speaking after games, we will miss him and I think he will miss us as well.

“He has been an unbelievable ambassador for Welsh rugby and has inspired a lot of people old and young.”