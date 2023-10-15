Manchester United Supporters’ Trust calls for ‘clarity’ in takeover process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust calls for ‘clarity’ in takeover process

By Press Association
The Manchester United takeover saga took another twist on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Manchester United takeover saga took another twist on Saturday

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has called for clarity amid the club’s takeover saga.

The group has also outlined 11 questions to owners the Glazer family, including what changes to the club would happen as a result of a new minority shareholder.

It comes after Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process to buy the club.

Sheikh Jassim became the first bidder to publicly confirm he had made an offer for the Old Trafford giants but he has now backed out, with rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly ready to buy a 25 per cent stake in United.

“It would be wildly optimistic to think the Glazers are acting in the interests of supporters or are making ownership decisions which don’t centre on their own priorities,” a MUST statement read.

“However, what supporters should expect at the very least now is some clarity and an end to this process.

“Furthermore the outcome must include new investment into the club. It cannot be solely about the interests of shareholders, whether existing or new.

“We call upon all parties to put Manchester United interests before their own interests.

“If the reports are true regarding INEOS obtaining a 25 per cent stake in our club there are a number of questions around the transaction which need clarity before supporters can make any judgement on its merits.”

Meanwhile, six United supporter groups have called for togetherness in any protests against the Glazer family.

Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board, the Manchester United Fans’ Forum, Manchester United Women Supporters Club, the Rainbow Devils, MUST and  Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association have joined forces.

Their statement read: “We all believe we need better ownership and investment for our club.

“We all believe that fans have the right to lawfully protest. We all believe that fans have the right to be represented.

“We all want what’s best both for our club and for all of our fans.

“Many support protest, many support dialogue and many support both – they are complementary.

“For the greater good of our club, let’s work towards our shared goals, set aside what divides us, and respect that different people, working towards the same goal, will have different strategies to get there.”