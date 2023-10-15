England’s shock World Cup defeats as Afghanistan add their name to list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s shock World Cup defeats as Afghanistan add their name to list

By Press Association
England’s Stuart Broad, right, fails to run out Edgar Schiferli as the Netherlands seal a last-ball win in 2009 (Matthew Impey/PA)
England slumped to a shock World Cup defeat against Afghanistan in Delhi.

The defending champions were dismissed for 215 as they failed to chase down their target of 285.

Here, the PA news agency recalls five other World Cup humiliations for England.

Bangladesh, Adelaide, March 2015

Eoin Morgan’s men were consigned to a group-stage exit from the World Cup, alongside the likes of the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, after failing to chase down Bangladesh’s 275 for seven.

Netherlands, Chattogram, March 2014

England bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a shambolic 45-run defeat. In pursuit of 133 for five, Stuart Broad’s side – who had won the toss and opted to chase – mustered a risible 88 all out, just eight more than their worst-ever score in the format.

Ireland, Bangalore, March 2011

Kevin O’Brien celebrates his century against England at the 2011 World Cup
Kevin O’Brien’s century led Ireland to an unforgettable win (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Kevin O’Brien hit the fastest-ever World Cup century to lead Ireland to a three-wicket win. O’Brien made 113 off 63 balls as Ireland recovered from 111 for five to chase down 328 and claim a stunning victory.

Netherlands, Lord’s, June 2009

The Netherlands beat England by four wickets from the last ball of their T20 World Cup group match match at Lord’s. The hosts, without the injured Kevin Pietersen, were still expected to prevail with ease. Instead, despite a century opening stand between Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright, their 162 for five proved insufficient.

Zimbabwe, Albury, March 1992

Eddo Brandes
Eddo Brandes destroyed England in 1992 (David Giles/PA)

Zimbabwe recorded just their second World Cup win by skittling out England for 125 in Australia. The underdogs only posted 134 themselves but Graham Gooch fell to the first ball in the reply and the rest of the order quickly followed with Eddo Brandes taking four wickets.