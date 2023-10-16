The sporting weekend in pictures

There were highs and lows as the Rugby World Cup reached the knockout stage, while at the cricket equivalent defeat for England made the defence of their title more difficult.

Wigan won their first Super League title in five years, women’s football took centre stage domestically during the men’s international break while Wembley waved goodbye to the NFL for another year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manu Tuilagi dives in to score his side’s first try as England booked a World Cup semi-final spot against South Africa with a 30-24 win over Fiji (David Davies/PA)

Andrew Porter, left, and Ronan Kelleher are consoled by family after Ireland’s nail-biting World Cup exit to New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

And hosts France are out after an equally tight loss to South Africa (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman claimed three wickets as they recorded a historic win over England, whose defence of the Cricket World Cup is wavering (Manish Swarup/AP)

Jake Wardle helped Wigan to their first Grand Final win in five years as they beat Catalans Dragons (Richard Sellers/PA)

Arsenal scored two added-time goals to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Women’s Super League (Nigel French/PA)

And there was more good news for Arsenal as Beth Mead returned after 11 months out with a serious knee injury (Nigel French/PA)

The Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards is tackled by the Tennessee Titans’ Azeez Al-Shaair in the Ravens’ 24-16 victory in the season’s last NFL game at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harry Wilson scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Croatia which keeps alive Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes (Tim Goode/PA)