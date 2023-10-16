New sports given go-ahead for Olympic Games in 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New sports given go-ahead for Olympic Games in 2028

By Press Association
Five additional sports will feature at the 2028 Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Cricket, squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football will all be included in the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

The proposal was approved at the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai on Monday, with only two delegates voting against the new events.

Cricket returns to the Games for the first time in 128 years in the form of six-team men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, lacrosse for the first time as a medal sport since 1908 while baseball has featured at the Olympics several times.

Flag football, a non-contact format of American football, and squash are included for the first time.

IOC president Thomas Bach had described cricket’s inclusion in the LA2028 programme as a “win-win situation” when he spoke about it on Friday.

“The Olympic Games will give cricket a global stage and the opportunity to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries and regions,” Bach said.

IOC president Thomas Bach has described cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games programme as a “win-win situation” (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

“And for the Olympic Movement, it’s the opportunity to engage with fan and athlete communities to which so far we have very little or even no access.”

Bach insisted he did not have to twist the LA organisers’ arms to include cricket on its list of prospective new sports, in spite of it being very much an emerging sport still in the United States.

“It did not take anything to convince them,” the German said.

“The idea first came up in a dinner I shared with Casey Wasserman (the chairman of LA 2028) at the athletics World Championships in Eugene last year.

“Casey saw already the great potential (of cricket) and was highlighting it himself. So there was not much work to do, if any.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley welcomed the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 programme and hoped it would remain in place for the Brisbane Games in 2032.

“This is a game-changer for our sport that is already among the fastest growing in the world,” Hockley said.

“The Olympic Games will undoubtedly increase the global reach of cricket, inspiring a whole new generation to love and play the game.

“The opportunity to win an Olympic medal also provides a new and exciting opportunity for our champion women’s and men’s teams.

“We look forward to working with the Australian Olympic Committee in the lead-up to the Los Angeles Games and are hopeful this will be the start of a long-standing relationship between cricket and the Olympics, including for Brisbane 2032.”

Phil Collier, the head coach of Great Britain’s lacrosse team, described the sport’s inclusion as “great news”, adding: “The global spread of lacrosse in recent years has come alongside a rise in standards of play, and a speeding up of the game. At the top international level, sixes lacrosse showcases the best of that. Great athleticism alongside incredible and innovative stick skills.

“What’s really exciting is knowing that right now, there are young players in schools, clubs and universities across the UK that can start to chase their own Olympic dreams, motivated to work hard to be the best lacrosse player they can be and to represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games.”

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) hailed flag football’s inclusion at LA.

Diana Flores, the chair of the IFAF athletes committee, said: “To compete in the Olympic Games is the ultimate dream of every athlete, and millions of flag football players around the world will go to sleep dreaming of Los Angeles 2028 tonight.

“I want to thank everyone who has made this possible – including all my fellow athletes and ambassadors who have played such a central role in driving the project forward.

“Together, we are determined to use this incredible stage to showcase the best of flag football – its speed, athleticism and creativity, and also its power to transform lives and include new communities in sports.

“As an athlete community, we are proud to be leading the way, but our goal must be to use this opportunity to inspire, lift up and empower a new generation around the world.”