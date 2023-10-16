Mohamed Elneny daring to dream about leading his new club to the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Mohamed Elneny daring to dream about leading his new club to the Premier League

By Press Association
Mohamed Elneny is the longest-serving player in Arsenal’s squad. (John Walton/PA)
Mohamed Elneny is no stranger to people baulking at his footballing ambitions – which is why he is happy to declare he wants to take his newly-founded club all the way to the Premier League.

The Arsenal midfielder announced the launch of Elneny FC last week, a new team which he hopes will give a chance to players who have fallen through the cracks of pre-existing clubs.

A number of try-outs across north London and Essex have been planned, with the hope of finding enough players of the desired quality to train and play in friendly matches for the next year before Elneny FC enters the football pyramid.

For Elneny, though, the dream is to then lead his eponymous club to the very top and defy any critics – much like his earlier playing days.

“I remember one journalist was talking to me in Egypt and he asked me, last question, he said to me: ‘Mo, where you do you want to play?’,” Elneny said.

“I was playing for a club (Al Mokawloon) in the middle of the table in Egypt but I said to him ‘I want to play at the Nou Camp in Barcelona’.

“I swear to you, he just walked off and didn’t continue the interview with me, no thank you, no goodbye or anything, he just walked off.

“My friend said ‘look where you are. Look where you are in the middle of the table in Egypt, how are you going to get to one of the best teams in the world’?

“If you don’t dream big in football you will not get anything. If you dream big at least you’re going to be close. This is what I really believe.”

After a stint in Basel, Elneny joined Arsenal and went on to play – and score – in a Champions League tie against Barcelona in their iconic stadium.

Now the 31-year-old will set out to prove any doubters wrong once again as he aims high with his own club.

“I have told so many people and they are just laughing at me because when I say I want to play in the Premier League one day, they just say ‘How? The Premier League is the best in the world and you want to get there from zero?’ he added.

“Some people just don’t get the idea but for me, I love to dream, that is why I need good people around me.

“I think the players we sign will be excited and then I am going put the idea every time when we train them: ‘we want to be in the Premier League one day’.

“Of course, it could take 15 years, 20 years but we have the target where we want to be.

Mohamed Elneny has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields at Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields at Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)

“I love to dream. What am I going to lose? I’m going to work every day about this (Elneny FC).”

Elneny is hoping to get some crossover support from the Arsenal fanbase and also arrange coaching sessions with some of his Emirates Stadium team-mates and one day hopes Elneny FC will meet the Gunners in the FA Cup.

The Egypt international believes his club will only tighten his close ties to north London, with Elneny currently Arsenal’s longest-serving player.

He admits to shedding a tear when the club offered him a one-year extension towards the end of last season – despite the fact he was absent with a serious knee injury that was not healed until his old deal would have expired.

“It was one of the happiest days in my life, really,” he added.

“The way they talked to me, the way all the club was happy about this decision, they made me cry this day. I said ‘oh my God’. Arsenal Football Club, they know I love them 100 per cent so much, they know I don’t want to leave. I want to stay and finish my career there.”