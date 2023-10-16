Arsenal’s Beth Mead hopes for England recall after lengthy lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal’s Beth Mead hopes for England recall after lengthy lay-off

By Press Association
Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead was treated to thunderous applause when she made her return on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal forward Beth Mead hopes she did enough in her long-anticipated comeback to show Sarina Wiegman she is fit to play for England this month.

The Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament winner, who ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last November, was greeted with thunderous applause on her return in the 88th minute at the Emirates on Sunday, where two stoppage-time goals completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Aston Villa.

Mead looked sharp from the moment she stepped onto the pitch – observed by England boss Wiegman from the stands – and provided the assist to set up Alessia Russo’s winner, which came moments after Katie McCabe had cancelled out Maz Pacheco’s opener.

“I am ready to compete,” said Mead.

“If Sarina thinks so or not is a different story, but in my own head I am ready to compete. I’m a hopeful person. Hopefully I get a chance to speak to Sarina at some point in the next few days and we will go from there. Unfortunately I am not a mind reader, I don’t know where her brain is at the moment.”

Wiegman will name her squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League home and away legs with Belgium tomorrow at 4.15pm BST.

England will first host the Group A1 leaders at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on October 27 before travelling to Leuven for the Halloween return fixture.

The new tournament serves as UEFA’s Olympic qualifier and also has implications for teams’ Euro 2025 qualifying campaigns.

England, as the nominated home nation to qualify a Team GB for next summer’s Olympics in Paris, are hoping to secure one of two available berths, and would most likely need to reach the tournament final to do so.

Third place could be enough if France, automatically qualified as Olympic hosts, reach the final themselves.

The Lionesses need to top their League A group to advance but currently sit third after opening their tournament with a 2-1 victory over Scotland before losing away to the Netherlands.

Both Mead and fellow European champion Fran Kirby, who also missed the World Cup due to a knee issue and surgery, have now made their club comebacks and will be itching to crack Wiegman’s October squad.

For Mead, who also lost her mum June to ovarian cancer in January, Sunday’s return was an emotional one.

She added: “(It was) pretty amazing. It’s been a long, long time coming. There have been a lot of hard days, a lot of good days.

“I think, ultimately, you want to do your job, you want to do something you love – and that had been taken away for such a long time. So to be able to get out there, with that type of reception from the fans, was pretty incredible.”