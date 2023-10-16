Luciano Spalletti: Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo removal from squad traumatic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luciano Spalletti: Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo removal from squad traumatic

By Press Association
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti faces the media at Wembley (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Luciano Spalletti says Italy’s players were “distraught” after Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo’s “traumatic” departure from the squad amid reports they are part of an investigation into illegal betting.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali and on-loan Aston Villa forward Zaniolo withdrew from the squad last week, meaning they will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier with England at Wembley, after it emerged they were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Spalletti revealed the dramatic manner of the pair’s removal from Italy’s training camp, saying: “It was traumatic for the team because we had the authorities almost in the dressing room and so everyone was surprised and upset.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali (PA)

“We had almost a whole day when we said goodbye to them and we were able to give them a hug before they went home.

“The players themselves were absolutely distraught because when you’re part of a national team everyone is very tight and after the results you can get it’s the one thing you can keep for life, the lasting relationships.”

The Italian Football Federation said at the time the decision to remove the players from the squad was taken because they were “not in the necessary condition” to be involved as well as “for their protection”. The FIGC did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Spalletti emphasised the squad’s support for 23-year old Tonali and 24-year old Zaniolo, who is on loan at Villa from Galatasaray.

“Gambling is a form of temptation,” he said at a press conference. “It’s a vice and these things happen and we are committed to speaking to these players.

“We will continue to keep an eye on them and we’ll try to provide them with all the help and support that we can to make sure they can go back to do what they enjoy the most.”

Tuesday’s game will be a repeat of the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

And Spalletti wants his team to use that game as inspiration.

He said: “I think England are a top-class side and they are one of the best in the world. That’s why we need to be doubly good when it comes to staying tight as a team.

“We want to be inspired by that game (the Euro 2020 final). We want to make that part and parcel of our history and to make it our identity and we have the opportunity tomorrow.”