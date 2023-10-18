Football rumours: Newcastle looking to make bid for Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Newcastle have emerged as likely candidates to end England midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ frustrating time at Manchester City. According to the Daily Mail, they are preparing a bid for the 27-year-old.

Manchester City’s John Stones (left) and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala battled for the ball in a Champions League tie (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool are showing an interest in Bayern Munich’s former Chelsea youth player Jamal Musiala, 20. The Daily Mirror, via German outlet Sport Bild, said the German international’s agents were not discussing a new contract with the Bundesliga club.

Off the pitch, The i reports that former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell is tipped to become the new director of football at Manchester United. Current Old Trafford football director John Murtough’s role is at risk from the move.

Social media round-up

🔴 Lindelof: "I have an option in Man United contract until 2025 and there is a deadline for it – feels quite likely that it will be activated". "Continue at United? Absolutely. I enjoy myself very much. It's a club that I really like, and that I love to represent. We will see". pic.twitter.com/XQOW1igWla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2023

Man Utd have informed Mason Greenwood he will not be returning to Old Trafford after Getafe loanhttps://t.co/04tqKdYB0v pic.twitter.com/5bIv4JZqRp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 17, 2023

Players to watch

Assan Ouedrago: Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on the 17-year-old Schalke midfielder, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Goncalo Inacio: 90.min reports the Anfield club are also keen on Sporting’s 22-year-old Portugal defender.