Sport

Mohamed Salah calls for Gaza to be given humanitarian aid immediately

By Press Association
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has called on world leaders to come together to help end the conflict and suffering (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has called for the massacres in the Israeli-Hamas conflict to stop and for immediate humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, while concerns grow as supplies of water and food ran out.

Both Israel and Hamas have issued rival claims about the atrocity feared to have killed at least 500.

Israel has said it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid its siege following surprise attacks by Hamas on October 7.

In a video post on social media, Salah called the scenes at the hospital “horrifying” and for leaders to come together to “prevent the further slaughter of innocent souls”.

Salah said: “It is not always easy to speak in times like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality.

“The escalations in the recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart.

“What is clear now is humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.

“The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.

“I am calling on the world leaders to come together to prevent the further slaughter of innocent souls – humanity must prevail.”

A general view of the Wembley arch lit up
There had been calls for the Wembley arch to be lit up in support of Israel (Nick Potts/PA)

Last week, the Government encouraged sports bodies in the UK to pay respects to the victims of the recent violence in Israel and the Gaza strip.

It is understood the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had written to various governing bodies suggesting they pay tribute in an appropriate manner at forthcoming events.

While the Government has expressed its steadfast support of Israel, the Football Association opted not to light up the Wembley arch with the colours of the Israel flag for England’s friendly against Australia last Friday.

A moment of silence is held at Wembley
A period of silence was held before kick-off at Wembley on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

England players wore black armbands during that match and a period of silence was held before kick-off to respect “the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine”.

The PA news agency understands Israel and Palestine flags will not be allowed into stadiums for Premier League matches from this weekend.

In a bid to ensure top-flight grounds are not used by supporters of either side of the escalating Middle East conflict to voice their protests, the Star of David flag and the flag of Palestine will be banned.