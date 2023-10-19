On this day in 1993: Norwich stun Bayern Munich in UEFA Cup

Norwich made history on this day in 1993 with a stunning 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in their UEFA Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium.

The Canaries became the first English team to beat the German giants in Munich in a European competition.

Norwich had finished third in the 1992-93 Premier League season and found themselves in Europe for the first time, coming through the first round against Vitesse before being drawn against Bayern.

2️⃣5️⃣ years ago today… UEFA Cup Second Round (1st Leg) Bayern Munich 1️⃣(Nerlinger 41')Norwich City 2️⃣(Goss 12', Bowen 30')#ncfc pic.twitter.com/xBcZ5fypuz — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 19, 2018

Jeremy Goss’ brilliant volley gave Mike Walker’s side the lead, with Mark Bowen’s header doubling their advantage on the half-hour mark.

Christian Nerlinger pulled one back for Bayern, but the visitors left with the upper hand after the first leg.

Goss again found the net in the second leg at Carrow Road in a 1-1 draw which saw Norwich progress.

The Canaries were beaten by Inter Milan in the third round, but the memory of victory in Munich has lived long in the memory for all Norwich fans.

They were the only English club to beat Bayern at their old ground, the Olympic Stadium, in the more than 30 years the German side played there.