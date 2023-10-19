Football rumours: Liverpool join race for Victor Osimhen

What the papers say

The battle to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Premier League is hotting up, with Liverpool joining the chase, according to The Sun. Chelsea and Arsenal are already reportedly keen on the 24-year-old Nigerian, who is valued at around £95 million.

Newcastle are also looking at a Nigerian striker to add to their squad. The Sun reports they are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, 22.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (right) and Fulham’s Tom Cairney

Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January, according to the Daily Mirror. The England winger, 23, will be made available after showing no hint of ending his feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be heading to Bayern Munich. According to the Daily Mirror, the German giants could make an emergency move for the 35-year-old Greek as they tackle a mounting injury crisis.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Brighton’s Head of Recruitment Sam Jewell has now been formally approached by Rangers FC to become new Technical Director. Jewell, considering the proposal but still not convinced about leaving Brighton project at the highest point of club history after excellent job. pic.twitter.com/LcmMtpjZt9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2023

📸 Andy Robertson has been pictured in a sling, with fears growing that the Liverpool star is set for an extended period on the sidelines due to a shoulder injuryhttps://t.co/kWNpkxFgJ4 pic.twitter.com/kxPnpo4n4m — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 18, 2023

Players to watch

Luis Suarez: The 36-year-old Uruguay striker, now with Gremio in Brazil, is the latest target for Inter Miami.

Thiago Silva: The Brazilian defender, 39, has hinted he could return home to Fluminense when his Chelsea contract ends in the summer.