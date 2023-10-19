Harvey Elliott aiming to be ‘best possible player’ with Euro 2024 in his sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Elliott aiming to be ‘best possible player’ with Euro 2024 in his sights

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott feels ready for senior England action. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott feels ready for senior England action. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harvey Elliott insists he is ready to take his game to the next level as he eyes Euro 2024.

The Liverpool midfielder captained England Under-21s for the first time on Monday, leading the Young Lions as they slipped to a late 3-2 defeat to Ukraine in Slovakia.

He returns to domestic action this weekend, looking to force his way into the Liverpool line-up for Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton.

England v Serbia – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group F – City Ground
Harvey Elliott scored twice for England Under-21s in their 9-1 win against Serbia last week. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Despite a frustrating lack of starts for the Reds this term, Euro 2024 remains a real goal for Elliott, after England’s 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday booked their place in Germany, and he is primed to take his chance.

He said: “Absolutely, I’ve felt ready for a while now. It’s just about making sure I keep applying myself to be the best possible player and person I can be.

“It’s a nice goal to reach and aim towards. The tunnel vision is there, it’s taking it game-by-game, and if the opportunity comes I’ll be the happiest kid in the world.

“The Under-21s is my main focus, make sure I’m applying myself and being the best possible person and player for myself.

“If you’re not doing that there’s no change. You have to do the basics right, set a good example, and if the opportunity comes it comes. If not, you have to keep working and, hopefully, one day it will come.”

Elliott has started just once in the Premier League this term but came off at half time in the 2-2 draw at Brighton just before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s summer midfield refresh has seen Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho leave Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch joining.

The competition has restricted Elliott to 164 minutes in the Premier League and he is under no illusions about the challenge at Anfield.

He said: “I’m just trying to take everything from Hendo and Milner, big characters in the dressing room who have left. I’m not trying to be the next Hendo or Milly but be the best version of myself and the leader I’ve learned to be off them.

“I always knew the season was going to be like this. Liverpool, being a world-class team, are always going to attract unbelievable players and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

“It’s healthy competition. Not everyone is guaranteed to play, and when you get your chance you have to make sure you take it. The quality is there, it’s about applying it on the pitch.

“I feel I can do a job wherever I’m put. The most important thing is putting that red shirt on and playing. I’m working as hard as I can to get into the team.

“It’s down to me to make sure I apply myself and not only show the boss but show the world I’m good enough to play wherever I’m put.”

The former Fulham youngster also cherishes his relationship with Mo Salah as he learns off the forward.

“He’s always helping me out. We have a great relationship when we play. Off the pitch we’re always talking and I’m always trying to learn off him,” said Elliott.

“For me to look up to him, he’s the best possible player. As well as play with him, I’m trying to be as good as him, if that’s possible.

“He’s a great guy and an unbelievable player. To look up to him and everyone else in the team is great, I’m grateful to be playing with these guys.”