Football rumours: Manchester United willing to sell Jadon Sancho

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho will be placed on the transfer list by Manchester United unless he apologises to manager Erik ten Hag, according to the Guardian. The England winger, 23, has been out of the first-team picture since criticising Ten Hag in a social media post in early September.

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (centre) and Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri battle for the ball (PA)

Hannibal Mejbri, who has featured four times since Sancho was sidelined, is one of three United players reportedly set to receive contract extensions. The Manchester Evening News says the 20-year-old Tunisia midfielder and defensive duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, and Victor Lindelof, 29, will have their current deals extended by a year.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. According to the Daily Mirror, the 20-year-old is unhappy at not having a guaranteed starting spot at the German giants and Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be interested.

Jose Mourinho, Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane are all on Real Madrid’s shortlist should they need to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Chelsea have activated a clause into Ian Maatsen’s contract to extend his deal until June 2025.#CFC wanted to avoid free exit for the fullback as @NizaarKinsella reported. Chelsea will try to get longer deal sealed in the next months or he could be sold in 2024. pic.twitter.com/k6IbvkOkCx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2023

Old Trafford could get huge capacity increase under Sir Jim Ratcliffe ownership More here 👇https://t.co/TgEXclBS7l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2023

Players to watch

Jack Butland: Wayne Rooney has made the former England goalkeeper, 30, his top target at Birmingham, but Rangers are not keen to sell.

Luis Suarez: Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has confirmed he hopes to land the 36-year-old Uruguay striker.