5 past Rugby World Cup meetings between England and South Africa

England’s World Cup semi-final clash with South Africa in Paris is the latest instalment of a rich history between the two nations on the biggest stage of all.

In their five meetings in the tournament, England have won only once ahead of Saturday’s match.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their rivalry.

1999 quarter-final – Paris, France:

England 21 South Africa 44

England ran into an unlikely road block in the form of Jannie De Beer’s unprecedented haul of five drop-goals, which started landing when the game was finely poised. De Beer’s record for drop-goals in a match still stands 24 years later.

2003 group match – Perth, Australia:

England 25 South Africa 6

Will Greenwood crossed over as England beat South Africa in 2003 (Phil Noble/PA)

A tight game was ultimately settled in the 63rd minute when Will Greenwood crossed after Lewis Moody had charged down a clearance, enabling England to extend a lead that was only 12-6 on the hour mark. England went on to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.

2007, group match – Paris, France:

England 0 South Africa 36

South Africa eased to victory over England in the 2007 group stage (David Davies/PA)

England’s first World Cup defeat since 1999 – also against South Africa – was a calamity with the Springboks leading 20-0 against opponents who never threatened the line. A barrage of kicks and forward muscle overwhelmed England.

2007, final – Paris, France:

England 6 South Africa 15

The Boks won the Rugby World Cup in 1995, 2007 and 2019 – every 12 years. Which one was your favourite? 🏆#StrongerTogether@MTNza pic.twitter.com/o2GIW8Ai88 — Springboks (@Springboks) December 2, 2021

England rebuilt following their pool debacle and gave a far better account of themselves in a tense final that saw wing Mark Cuteo touch down only for the try to be controversially ruled out because of a foot in touch.

2019 final – Yokohama, Japan:

England 12 South Africa 32

A week after demolishing New Zealand in sensational fashion, England were overpowered and contributed to their own downfall by making a series of errors. Eddie Jones’ side did not fire a shot and endured a harrowing evening at the scrum.