Eddie Howe insists Newcastle are committed long-term to Sandro Tonali

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle are committed long-term to Sandro Tonali

By Press Association
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is at the centre of a betting probe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is at the centre of a betting probe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted an “emotional” Sandro Tonali has a future at Newcastle as he awaits the outcome of an investigation into alleged betting breaches.

The 23-year-old Italy midfielder, who joined the Magpies from AC Milan in a £55million summer move, could face a lengthy ban as the club considers its options.

However, Howe has vowed to offer all the support he can to a player he believes can play a major role in his team.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has vowed to support midfielder Sandro Tonali
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has vowed to support midfielder Sandro Tonali (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked if Tonali has and wants a future at St James’ Park, he said: “That’s not even been discussed because that’s a yes on both sides.

“We will support him and back him and we see him being part of our team for many years, and I know that’s the same back from his side to us.

“There are some things I feel you don’t have to say. We are committed to him long-term.”

Howe added: “The most important part of this whole incident is Sandro and his welfare. It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is, the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with, and now he has, of course, this situation, so we as a football club straight away, it was throw our arms around him and protect him and try to give him the love and support that he needs to find solutions to the problems that he’s had.

“That’s what we’re endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations, a lot of communication with him and his family, because it’s not just Sandro, it’s the people around him that are going to be so important to him as well.

“I have to say, he’s handled himself superbly well. He’s been obviously emotional, but handled himself with respect and dignity.”

Tonali, along with Italy team-mate Nicolo Zaniolo, is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro Tonali (left) returned from the Italy camp to Italy amid an ongoing investigation into alleged betting breaches
Sandro Tonali, left, returned from the Italy camp to Italy amid an ongoing investigation into alleged betting breaches (Adam Davy/PA)

His agent Giuseppe Riso has claimed the player is dealing with a “gambling addiction” with reports from Italy suggesting he had bet on former club AC Milan winning games.

Howe said: “I got a phone call from (sporting director) Dan Ashworth during the international break and it was a total surprise to me, to him, to everybody.

“But these are things that can happen and my immediate thought process was for Sandro and making sure he’s okay so yeah, a difficult period for him.”

Howe, who revealed Tonali has trained this week and is under consideration for Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Tyneside, was more reticent when asked about the deal which brought the player to the club, and the relationship between football and gambling.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe faced difficult questions over midfielder Sandro Tonali
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe faced difficult questions over midfielder Sandro Tonali (Martin Rickett/PA)

When asked if the club was exploring the intricacies of the deal, he added: “I’m sure the club will be doing what the club needs to do. But from my side, I can’t comment on that because I’m not party to those conversations.

“That is one for Dan and people above me to answer.”

Tonali’s situation has once again highlighted the links between sport and gambling.

Newcastle currently have partnerships with three betting companies, FUN88, BetMGM and Sportsbet.io.

Asked if that was a concern, Howe said: “That’s a difficult one for me to comment on. My job is to coach the team, manage the team and that’s what I’ll do. It’s probably best that I stick to those subjects.”