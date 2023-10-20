Airdrie held to home draw by struggling 10-man Queen’s Park

Jack Turner salvaged a rare point for 10-man Queen’s Park as they hit back to grab a 1-1 draw with Airdrie at the Excelsior Stadium.

The Spiders headed into the game with just one point from their last six cinch Championship games and fell behind shortly before half-time.

Liam McStravick’s pass sent Calum Gallagher racing clear and he coolly slotted the opener past visiting goalkeeper Calum Ferrie in the 39th minute.

Queen’s Park pulled level straight after the break when Josh Turner pounced on a poor clearance by Airdrie keeper Josh Rae to fire home.

Ferrie pulled off two superb saves to deny Airdrie late on, while the visitors finished with 10 men after Barry Hepburn was sent off in stoppage time following an off-the-ball incident.